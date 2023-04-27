MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On May 15, 2023, through June 28, 2023, according to officials, the City of Monroe Water System will be making a temporary change in the type of disinfectant used in the water supply. It is normal for water systems that use chloramines to temporarily change to chlorine to clean the water pipes and maintain consistent residual disinfection throughout the distribution system.

It has been proven that free chlorine is more effective at killing organisms inside distribution system pipes. The City of Monroe Water System will continue to use free chlorine if a longer duration is required.

If you have questions about this temporary switch, you can contact the City of Monroe at 318-329-2386.