MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Federal Transit Administration conducted its Triennial Review of the City of Monroe’s transit system. The City of Monroe was awarded a perfect score.

Monroe was evaluated for its compliance with FTA administrative relief and flexibility granted by FTA in 19 areas, as well as for its compliance with COVID-19 Relief funds as received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021, and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

A total of 19 areas were examined, and no federal deficiencies were found, including no repeat deficiencies from Fiscal Year 2019.