MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 3, 2023, at 10:30 AM, the City of Monroe will have a check presentation for the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Brownfields Cleanup Grant Program. According to the officials, the city will be awarded $827,900 by EPA and the funds will be used to prepare cleanup plans, conduct community engagement, and clean up the property.

The presentation will take place outside the Ouachita Candy Company in Downtown Monroe.