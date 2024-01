MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe will be hosting a ground breaking ceremony on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at 1:30 PM, at 607 N 6 Street near the corner of N 6 Street and Arkansas Road.

City officials say the project will include patching, milling, overlaying with asphalt pavement, and the installation of new pavement striping. In addition to these improvements there will also be curb, gutter, and drainage improvements that will be integrate into construction plans.