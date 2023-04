MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe announced that they will be hosting a Blight Boot Camp on April 22, 2023. The event will take place from 8:30 AM until 2 PM at the Monroe Civic Center at 401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway.

Photo courtesy of Monroe City

The boot camp will teach residents how to combat blight in the community. Breakfast and lunch will be served to those who attend the boot camp and door prizes will be given.