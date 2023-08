MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 11, 2023, the City of Monroe will host a Back-to-School Supply Drive. The event will have drop-off locations such as the Monroe Fire Department, the Monroe Police Department, the Public Safety Center, and the Monroe City Hall.

Photo courtesy of the City of Monroe

According to officials, cash donations will be accepted. For more information, call 318-329-2200.