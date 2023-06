MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the City of Monroe will host the 5K Firecracker run on Saturday, July 1, 2023, starting at 8:00 AM. The run will take place at Fit Time 365 701B North 4th Street, Monroe, Louisiana and there will be a $25 registration fee per person.

Photo courtesy of the City of Monroe

Proceeds from the race will be donated to Chenault Aviation and Military Museum and Black Creatives Circle of North Louisiana.