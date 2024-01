MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Tuesday, January 16, 2024, Mayor Friday Ellis and the City of Monroe will host the 45th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Salut at 10 A.M. This event will be held in the W. L. Jack Howard Theater at the Monroe Civic Center Complex.

According to officials, there will also be keynote speakers. This event is open to the public, you can view the ceremony on the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/monroe.city.