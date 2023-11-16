MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at 1:00 P.M., Mayor Friday Ellis and the City of Monroe will celebrate the completion of the Sister Margaret Ann Sanders-Jackson Playground. This event will take place at the Benoit Community Center Parking Lot and playground.

The playground is named after Sister Margaret Ann Sanders Jackson who passed away on February 23, 2023. Sanders-Jackson was a former teacher, volunteer, and Delta Sigma Theta

Sorority Sister. The Benoit Playground was renamed Tuesday night in a unanimous vote by

Monroe City Council.

Sander-Jackson devoted her life to helping those in need and loved bringing her family and friends to Benoit Playground. The playground at Benoit will provide opportunities for children and parents of diverse abilities to share the joy of playing together.