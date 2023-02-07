MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe has released safety tips and street closures ahead of the Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras Parade that will take place on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Safety tips and reminders can be viewed in the list below.

Safety Tips

Do not leave children unattended! Designate a meeting place in the event you find yourself accidentally separated from your children or other family members/friends.

Put an index card with your contact information in your child’s pocket. You can also write that information on your child’s arm. This will help first responders return lost children to their families.

Do not fight or struggle over beads.

Keep a safe distance from the floats.

Leave valuables at home and secure your vehicles. Keep your keys secured.

If you’re grilling, do not dump hot coals on the grass. Make sure to extinguish hot coals after grilling.

Obey all traffic signs and directions from officers.

Prohibited Items/Acts

No glass bottles or containers.

Do not cross parade barricades during the parade.

Do not throw anything at the floats.

No underage possession of alcohol. Violators will be arrested.

No public nudity will be tolerated. Violators will be arrested.

No ATVs, side-by-sides, dirt bikes, or any other motorized recreational vehicles are allowed on any public property along the parade route.

No firearms.

No unmanned Aircraft Systems (drones) are permitted over the parade route.

Street Closures