MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Mayor Friday Ellis announced that the City of Monroe was awarded $872,900 through the Environmental Protection Agency’s Brownfields Cleanup Grant Program from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. On May 25, 2023, the Biden-Harris Administration announced $215 million in Brownfields Multipurpose, Assessment, Revolving Loan Fund, and Cleanup Grant funding.

The awarded grants will support a total of 262 communities across the United States. In Louisiana, five recipients received grants, which came out to a total of $4,872,900 in grants. The City of Monroe plans to use the grant to assist with the removal of environmental contaminants from the Ouachita Candy Company property.

In the past, various portions of the property operated in a variety of functions, including a Masonic Temple, a woodworking facility, a residential site, a candy company, a soft drink bottling company, an automotive repair facility with a filling station that included vehicle washing and greasing operations, a vehicle maintenance area, a storage warehouse, and personal storage. Cleanup plans, community engagement, and property cleanup will be conducted using grant funds.