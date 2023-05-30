MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The City of Monroe will like the public to join them for a presentation of the finalized parks and recreation plans for Manning Architecture and Carbo Landscape Architecture.
The community will have two chances each day to hear from the team of architects and the City
officials on the individual plans for the three most utilized parks.
Parks and Recreation Centers:
- Recreation Center Plan Presentation– June 6th, 2023, Emily P. Robinson Community Center 3504 Jackson Street from 12 PM to 5:30 PM.
- Parks Plan Presentation– June 12th, 2023, Ascent Health 501 North 2nd Street 12 PM to 5:30 PM.