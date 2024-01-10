MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From Wednesday, Jan 10, 2024, to Sunday, March 10, 2024, temporary partial lane closures will occur for construction on North 6th Street.

One lane of North 6th Street from Louisville Avenue to Stubbs Avenue will be closed due to the general contractor, Amythest Construction plan. One lane will be closed at a time as needed, and the transition from two-lane to one-lane will begin just south of the Louisville Avenue and North 6th Street intersection.

The Louisville Avenue and North 6th Street intersection has a left turn, a right turn, and two through lanes. The contractor will maintain a single-lane closure in one of the through lanes at this intersection.

Traffic may be delayed, but there are no detours as of now.

For more information, call (318) 376 -1346