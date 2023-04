MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe invites residents to attend Mural Talk on April 14, 2023. The event is an opportunity to speak with muralists KaDavien Baylor and Eric Francis and give feedback and inspiration for the basketball court mural at Charles Johnson Park.

Photo courtesy of Monroe City

Mural Talk will take place at the Zoo Pavilion starting at 4:30 PM until 6:30 PM.