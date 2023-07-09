MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe would like community members to join their lifeguard team for the 2023 aquatics season. The following positions are currently available:

lifeguards

pool managers

pool monitors

junior lifeguards

water aerobics instructors

You must be 16 years old or older to apply. They will certify you if needed.

Photo courtesy of Monroe City

If you are interested in a position, you can apply at the Community Affairs Main Office. For more information, Call (318) 329-2488 or email eselener.mccoy@ci.monroe.la.us.