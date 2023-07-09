MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe would like community members to join their lifeguard team for the 2023 aquatics season. The following positions are currently available:
- lifeguards
- pool managers
- pool monitors
- junior lifeguards
- water aerobics instructors
You must be 16 years old or older to apply. They will certify you if needed.
If you are interested in a position, you can apply at the Community Affairs Main Office. For more information, Call (318) 329-2488 or email eselener.mccoy@ci.monroe.la.us.