MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe invites children in the area to attend Lemonade Day on June 10, 2023. The event will take place from 10 AM until 12 PM at the Johnson Community Center.

Photo courtesy of Monroe City

Photo courtesy of Monroe City

This event is an opportunity for future entrepreneurs ages 6–12 to learn more about starting and operating their own business. The deadline to sign up for Lemonade Day is June 8, 2023, at 5:30 PM.

If you are interested in signing up your child for this event, there is a QR code provided in the slideshow above to sign up.