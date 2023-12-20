MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The City of Monroe facilities will be closed Friday, December 22, 2023, through Tuesday, December 26, 2023, for the Christmas holiday. Offices will reopen on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

City of Monroe facilities will also be closed Friday, December 29, 2023, and Monday, January 1, 2023, for the New Year’s holiday. Offices will reopen on Tuesday, January 2, 2023.

The holiday trash schedule will be as follows:

Garbage normally collected on Friday, December 22, 2023, will be collected on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. Garbage normally collected on Monday, December 25, 2023, will be collected on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. Garbage normally collected on Monday, January 1, 2023, will be collected on Wednesday, January 3, 2023. The Public Works Department will run as scheduled on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, and Friday, December 29, 2023.

The Monroe Transit System will halt bus services for the Christmas holiday on Monday, December 25, 2023. Regular bus services will resume on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

The Monroe Transit System will halt bus services on Monday, January 1, 2023, for the New Year’s holiday. Regular bus services will resume on Tuesday, January 2, 2023.