MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe held a pre-council press conference Monday afternoon. The city discussed some of the issues on Tuesday night’s agenda.

The city will apply for a RAISE grant worth about 25 million dollars. This grant will be used to improve the South Second quarter in Monroe.

The community that surrounds the south second quarter relies heavily on foot travel, biking and public transportation. The current infrastructure makes it incredibly difficult. Sidewalks are narrow almost nonexistent in this area. Michelli Martin, Media Relations Director

The improvements will include protected sidewalks, biking lanes, and better lighting for the area; also on the agenda is an allocation plan for funds they are planning to use to invest in rental housing.

For the first time ever, the city is going to do a tenant based rental housing. This, it’ll be for 12 months. Our anticipated, we hope to help a minimum of fifty-five families. Ellen Hill, Director of Urban Planning &Development

Hill says they also plan to use the funding for working with developers, educational services such as financial counseling, housing credit repair, and more. They will also use 13% of the funds for the staff.

Hill says if approved they hope to roll out the programs by the end of the summer.