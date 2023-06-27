MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On July 1, 2023, from 8 AM to 9 PM Downtown Monroe will have the 3rd annual Downtown Block Party, in celebration of Independence Day.

The events will start off with a 5k run, a crafters’ market, live music, and many more followed by the annual fireworks display that begins at 9 PM. Be sure to visit local restaurants, shops, and many small businesses in between all the events.

Endom Bridge will be closed to both Monroe and West Monroe traffic beginning at 7:30 PM. And DeSiard Street will be closed starting in the morning from the east side of the North

4th intersection to North 6th Street at the railroad tracks.

Any road closures pertaining to the 5k will be staggered to keep traffic flowing. Motorists

can re-route to North 5th and North 6th streets during the race if they choose.