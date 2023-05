MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe announced that two road closures are scheduled to take place on June 1, 2023. Armand Street and Catalpa Street will both be closed tomorrow.

Photo courtesy of Monroe City

Photo courtesy of Monroe City

Armand Street will be closed from 8:30 AM until 4 PM for railroad crossing maintenance. Catalpa Street’s closure will begin at 8 AM and last until 2 PM. This closure is necessary for work being done at St. Francis Hospital.

We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience at this time.