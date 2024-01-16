MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Mayor Friday Ellis announced that on Wednesday January 17, 2023, City of Monroe facilities will be closed due to the weather and road conditions. The City will reopen on Thursday, January 18, 2023.

The closures include Monroe City Court, Monroe Transit, and the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo. Monday’s trash pick up that was rescheduled for Wednesday, January 17, 2023 due to the MLK Day Holiday, will now run Monday, January 22, 2023. We apologize for the inconvenience.