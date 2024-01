MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Mayor Friday Ellis and the City of Monroe announces the rescheduling of the 45th Martin Luther King, Jr Birthday Salute scheduled for Tuesday, Jan 16, 2024, at 10 a.m. at the Jack Howard Theatre.

The decision was made on the current winter weather and road conditions.

The rescheduled date for the event will be communicated as soon as possible.

For more information, call (318) 372-7640