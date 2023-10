MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On October 9, 2023, South 3rd Street and Beauregard Street will be closed to all through traffic. According to officials, Doetsch Environmental Services will be moving their equipment into place to continue cleaning and CCTV’n the Texas Standifer Trunkline.

The closure will last from October 9, 2023, through October 23, 2023, until further notice. Detour traffic will head North to Pecan Street or South to Winnsboro Road.