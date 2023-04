MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 20, 2023, the City of Monroe will host Healthy Funroe’s Earth Day Celebration. The event will take place at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo starting at 4 PM.

Photo courtesy of Monroe City

There will be numerous activities that will be fun for friends and family, such as yoga, a garden tour, zoo train rides, and more. There will also be free succulents available and nutritious snacks.