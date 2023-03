MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe invites residents to the Kansas Lane Extension Phase 1 groundbreaking. The groundbreaking will take place on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 3:30 PM.

Photo courtesy of Monroe City

Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis, along with Governor John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, will be in attendance at the ceremony, so join them at 2820 Sterlington Road.