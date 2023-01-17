MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officials of the City of Monroe and the Northeast Louisiana Arts Council are seeking proposals from qualified artists of art organizations with relevant experience in designing and managing the installation of large-scale themed murals. The qualified artists will be a part of an upcoming mural project that will take place in Ouachita Parish.

According to officials, murals will be installed on basketball courts located at Charles Johnson Park and the Powell Recreation Center.

The deadline to submit proposals is February 11, 2023, and the project deadline is September 2023. For more information, visit https://nelaarts.org/our-focus/artist-opportunities.html.