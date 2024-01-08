MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– According to officials, residents and businesses in the vicinity of the airport, Millhaven Road, Pecanland Mall, and Delta Community College have been experiencing water pressure fluctuations.

The Selman Water Tank developed a crack necessitating immediate repair. According to officials, the tank helps to enhance the water pressure, and while it is out of service for repairs there may be ongoing water pressure fluctuations in the area.

The City of Monroe plans to address the water pressure issues by operating the Water Treatment Plant at a higher pressure level. The City understands that this issue will potentially create challenges for residents and businesses. According to officials, Public Works is focusing on completing the repairs as soon as possible.

The estimated time to fix the repair will approximately take two months. For more information, you can contact Water Treatment Operation at 318-329-2321.