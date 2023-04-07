WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — This week, the City of West Monroe hosted the Mid-Size Cities Conference. Mayors and administrators from similar-sized cities across Louisiana came together to learn fromone another.

Photo courtesy of City of West Monroe

Photo courtesy of City of West Monroe

Photo courtesy of City of West Monroe

Photo courtesy of City of West Monroe

Photo courtesy of City of West Monroe

Photo courtesy of City of West Monroe

Photo courtesy of City of West Monroe

During the attendees visit, they were able to learn about West Monroe and tour several sites, including the West Monroe Recycling Center, the West Ouachita Senior Center, and The Rec at Seventh Square. Attendees also dined at local restaurants in Downtown West Monroe and enjoyed music from local talent.