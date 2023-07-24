MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Emily Stogner is joining the City of Monroe as a Media Relations Director. Stogner previously served as Marketing and Communications Director for the Ruston-Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. Stogner obtained her bachelor’s degree from Louisiana Christian University and obtain her Masters of Science in Marketing and Advertising from Liberty University.

Stogner has extensive experience in marketing and communication roles, where she has

established branding, crafted marketing plans, planned community events, and developed media strategies. She is actively engaged in the local arts community as a volunteer and member of the Board of Directors for Strauss Theatre Center.