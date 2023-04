MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Children’s Advocacy Center of Northeast Louisiana invites the community to attend their child abuse prevention event. There will be two opportunities to attend this event on April 21, 2023 and April 22, 2023.

Photo courtesy of Children’s Advocacy Center of Northeast Louisiana

The event will be informative and interactive and will educate residents on the prevention of child abuse. More details about this event will soon be available on the Children’s Advocacy Center of Northeast Louisiana’s Facebook page.