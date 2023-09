WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Saturday, September 23, 2023, the West Monroe Police Department will be hosting a child safety seat check at the Assembly on 102 Blanchard Street in the West Monroe area. This event will be held on National Seat Check Saturday from 10 AM to 1 PM.

This event is free to the public and is designed to ensure that your child’s car seat is properly installed and that your child is properly restrained to maximize his/her safety.