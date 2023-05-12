A graduate of the University of Dayton died Sunday — the same day he graduated — after a car fell on top of him. (Getty Images)

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 12, 2023, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a home on Burroughs Drive after a child contacted 911. The child informed authorities on the phone that his mother’s vehicle was in a ditch and that she was allegedly in a “deep sleep” and he could not wake her up. The mother was identified as 30-year-old Jimnika Williams.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they were able to locate the vehicle in the ditch. Authorities also made contact with the child inside the residence on Burroughs Drive.

According to the Monroe Police Department, four children in total were found inside the living room of the home, administering care to one another without adult supervision. The ages of the children were 10 years, 6 years, 7 months, and 3 months old.

The oldest child informed authorities that Williams was located in her bedroom and was unresponsive. Authorities attempted to make contact with Williams, but they were unable to wake her up.

Officers smelled an alcohol-like odor coming from the suspect’s person. During the investigation, Williams was uncooperative and became aggravated with officers.

Williams was arrested for three counts of Child Desertion. Williams was advised of her Miranda rights, handcuffed, and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center.