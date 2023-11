MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, Chick-fil-A has donated $100,000 to the nonprofit, Grace Place ministries of Monroe to honor their efforts to reduce food insecurity in the Ouachita community.

Photo courtesy of the Chick-fil-A Thomas Road

Grace Place has been a partner of the Chick-fil-A shared table Program for over eight years. There have been over 47,652 meals donated in the Monroe and West Monroe community from the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program.