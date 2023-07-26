MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Chennault Aviation Park has been in the works for about three years; however, Nell Calloway, the President of the Chennault Museum, along with other board members, had the vision for over six years. Calloway says this has been a long process, and the grand opening is a huge step.

We have been trying for many years, we have had our aircraft restoration program that’s been going on for almost twenty years now. Before airplanes got restored, they had to sit in the sun and get sun damaged. When the rain or hail would be threatened they will always fear that something would happen to the restored aircraft. So now, we have these beautiful awnings that we can put them under and they’re suppose to withstand a lot of weather conditions. Nell Calloway, President of Chennault Aviation and Military Museum.

Thomas Shutt is a veteran and a board member who has witnessed and helped bring the vision to life.

I’m so glad to see it here today. alot of work alot of sweat and alot of dedication from a lot of people Thomas Shutt, Veteran and Board Member at Chennault Museum

The park is now open to the public, so stop by and explore in your free time.