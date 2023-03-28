WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, April 12, 2023, the West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber will host a luncheon at the West Monroe Convention Center to highlight Ouachita Parish Schools. This will be the event’s final year with Dr. Don Coker, who will retire in the summer of 2023.

The public and Chamber Members are invited to attend this event to learn more about the district’s accomplishments and much more. The West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber hosts the annual Focus on Education event, which is sponsored by Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union.