WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Delta Community College will begin its CDL program on February 13, 2023, at its campus in West Monroe, La.

The CDL program is a 240-hour, seven-week course, Monday through Friday, for eight hours per day. Students will learn content from the curriculum to prepare for the CDL exam, along with the hands-on application of driving procedures and maneuvers.

Class dates take place as listed:

February 13, 2023 – March 17, 2023

March 20, 2023 – April 21, 2023

April 24, 2023 – May 26, 2023

May 30, 2023 – June 20, 2023

Classes will take place from 8 AM to 5 PM and the cost of the classes is approximately $6,100. Scholarships are available up to $5,800.

To sign up, visit https://www.ladelta.edu/workforce/index.