CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Candy Cane Lane Drive Thru will start this holiday season on November 10, 2023, through December 31, 2023, from 6 P.M. to 10 P.M. Candy Can Lane is a mile-long wooded drive-thru decorated with over one million of lights.

Photo courtesy of Candy Can Lane

The cost is $20 per vehicle and $40 per commercial vehicle. They are currently only accepting cash at the gate. If you would like to pay with a card, tickets can be purchased online at candycanelane.net.