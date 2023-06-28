MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Discover Monroe-West Monroe has hosted two Major League Fishing events and will host the Bassmaster Team Championship event in December of 2024. Bassmaster has named Bussey Brake and Caney Creek two of the top bass fishing lakes in the central region.

We have worked for many years bringing fishing tournaments to the area. With the latest events catching record size bass on the area lakes, we are proud to see Northeast Louisiana being recognized as a top place to fish. In partnership with the Louisiana Office of Tourism and Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, we are glad to bring a spotlight on the region’s excellent fisheries. We look forward to the Bassmaster Team Championship in December being held on the Ouachita River to once again attract visiting fishermen to enjoy our sportsman’s paradise

Alana Cooper, Discover Monroe-West Monroe President/CEO.