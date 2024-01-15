OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Due to inclement weather in the area, below is a list of business closures during the week:
- Ouachita Council on Aging is closed through Wednesday, Jan 17.
- Caldwell Memorial Hospital Off-Site Clinics are closed through Wednesday, Jan 17.
- Home Away From Home Early Learning Center closed on Tuesday, Jan 16.
- Bancroft Bag closed the second and third shifts Monday, Jan 15., with the first shift closing Tuesday, Jan 16.
- The Arthritis and Diabetes Clinic is closed through Tuesday, Jan 16.