OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On October 24, 2023, officials of the Ouachita Parish Fire Department announced that Ouachita Parish is under a burn ban due to dry and windy conditions. Officials confirmed that the burn ban will take place until further notice.
The burn ban will include the following rules:
- The use of open flames in fire pits, campfires, barrels, bonfires, burn piles, and like-open burning is included in the burn ban.
- Outdoor cooking is not a citable offense, but if your cooking creates a fire that the fire department has to respond to, you will get a citation. It is recommended to conduct all outdoor cooking with safety measures in place including using contained cooking equipment like grills and smokers, designed for cooking purposes only, on a flame-resistant surface with a water source or fire extinguisher nearby.
- Mowing and yard work is not banned, however, it is preferred to avoid mowing and/or driving/operating hot machinery and/or any activity that could produce a spark on or near dry, brown, dead grass because of its flammability.