OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that US 165 Business\LA 15(Lee Joyner Expressway) in Monroe La., Ouachita Parish, is CLOSED effective immediately due to winter weather conditions.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to drive cautiously through areas affected by road ice accumulations, especially on elevated surfaces. Please be on the lookout for crews and their equipment.