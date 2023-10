MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 30, 2023, Monroe officials announced that the Endom Bridge over the Ouachita River in Ouachita Parish is closed due to an electrical issue. Officials confirmed that the closure is effective immediately.

At this time, there is no time frame for the closure. DOTD crews are currently assessing the situation. DOTD will issue an update when further information becomes available.