MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — An arrest warrant has been obtained for Keith Franklin Sr. for attempted second-degree murder, theft of a motor vehicle, and Aggravated Flight from an officer.

Below is photo of vehicle he is believed to be traveling in at the time:

The Monroe Police Department would like to encourage anyone with information regarding Franklin Sr.’s whereabouts to call the Monroe Police Department at (318) 388 – 2274 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388 – 2274 (CASH)