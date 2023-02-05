WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Boley Elementary has been recognized as one of the state’s 41 Louisiana Comeback Campuses by the Louisiana Department of Education.

Photo courtesy of City of West Monroe

Louisiana Comeback Campuses are schools that have displayed higher levels of reading and math than before the COVID-19 pandemic. Comparing 2022 statewide assessments to 2019, these schools increased the percentage of students scoring Mastery and above, and decreased the percentage of students scoring unsatisfactory.

A banner was presented to Boley Elementary Principal Sandy Bates and Ouachita Parish Superintendent Dr. Don Cokerby by the State Superintendent, Dr. Cade Brumley. The banner will be displayed at the school. Mayor Staci Mitchell, Ouachita Parish School Board members, and BESE Member Ashley Ellis were also in attendance.