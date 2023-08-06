MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, due to a broken water main, residents and businesses along U.S. Hwy 165 N experienced low water pressure and water outages. In response to the break, the city investigated and repaired the break the same day.

The City has issued a boil advisory as a precaution to citizens in the affected area. The boil advisory will remain in effect until lifted by the City and Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals. During this boil advisory, affected customers are advised to boil their water before consuming it or use bottled water. The City of Monroe will notify customers when the boil advisory has been lifted.