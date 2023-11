OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On November 14, 2023, the Cadeville Water District announced a boil advisory for its customers due to a water main break. The following areas will be affected by the advisory:

Highway 34 between Cadeville Lodge Road and Highway 546

Mary Underwood Road

Sleepy Hollow Lane

Catfish Lane

The boil advisory will take place until further notice.