WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Fire Department will have a LifeShare Blood Center bus at their headquarters on March 8, 2023, for a blood drive event.

Photo courtesy of the Ouachita Parish Fire Department

The event will take place at 1000 New Natchitoches Road in West Monroe, La. from 11:30 AM to 3:30 PM.