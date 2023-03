MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, March 25, 2023, Black Bayou Lake announced that they experienced a cyanobacteria bloom. Some cyanobacterial species are known to be toxic, and officials advised everyone to remain cautious and avoid contact with the water.

Officials will keep you updated as they learn more and will give everyone as much notice as possible if they need to close access to the lake and pier.