UPDATE (3:20 PM): Authorities confirmed that the victim was transported to a local hospital after accidentally shooting himself. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 26, 2023, at 2:09 PM, Officer Mike Karstendiek of the West Monroe Police Department confirmed with KTVE that there is a large police presence on South 1st Street in West Monroe, La. due to an investigation. Officials could not give KTVE much information at this time.

