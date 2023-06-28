OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded a total of $46,781,392 from the RAISE discretionary grant program to three different infrastructure projects in Louisiana.

Using the funds in President Biden’s infrastructure law, we are helping communities in every state across the country realize their visions for new infrastructure projects. This round of RAISE grants is helping create a new generation of good-paying jobs in rural and urban communities alike, with projects whose benefits will include improving safety, fighting climate change, advancing equity, strengthening our supply chain, and more. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

According to officials, approximately $10,537,798 was awarded for the Ouachita River and La Highway 165 Multimodal Connectivity and Safety Project that will improve parking for commercial trucks, cars, and EV charging stations.